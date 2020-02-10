Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after buying an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after buying an additional 155,305 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.05. 1,044,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,618. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

