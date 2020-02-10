Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after acquiring an additional 592,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

