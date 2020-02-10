Tradition Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 51.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 23.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. 200,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

