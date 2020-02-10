Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.6% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.67. 5,866,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,061. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.75. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

