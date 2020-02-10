TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
Read More: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.