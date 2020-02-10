TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,362,197 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

