Trellis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,400 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

