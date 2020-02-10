TrueFlip Market Capitalization Hits $3.51 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.51 million and $22,494.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00005712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.