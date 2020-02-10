Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will report $5.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,890,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,406,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

