Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2,331.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Tyler Technologies worth $39,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $329.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $338.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.86.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

