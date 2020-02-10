U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $165,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,817. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

