Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.96.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $40.05. 43,247,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $295,975,836.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,503,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,349,237.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.