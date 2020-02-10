Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $9.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $116,327.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,829.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.04601577 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002008 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00749800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.