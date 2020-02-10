Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.25 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

