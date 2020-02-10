United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.89. 245,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,854. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

