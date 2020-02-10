United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,076,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $8,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 819,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.89. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.