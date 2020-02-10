United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 379.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,501,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $150.78. The stock had a trading volume of 170,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,696. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

