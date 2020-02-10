UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and HADAX. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $484,284.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.