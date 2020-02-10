US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.56. 675,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,311 shares of company stock worth $1,918,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

