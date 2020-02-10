US Bancorp DE Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,210 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $56.82. 65,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

