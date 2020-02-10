US Bancorp DE Has $9.55 Million Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 706,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,035. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

