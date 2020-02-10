US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.05 on Monday, reaching $183.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,244. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.13.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

