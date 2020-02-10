US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.19. 1,034,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,410.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.