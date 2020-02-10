US Bancorp DE Sells 3,186 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.15. 5,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $124.11 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

