US Bancorp DE Sells 5,290 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.64. 67,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

