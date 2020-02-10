US Bancorp DE Sells 87,019 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,019 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $23.56. 7,493,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,144,515. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

