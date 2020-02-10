USDQ Market Cap Hits $5.47 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $4,940.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00043975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00376907 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012555 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006976 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.