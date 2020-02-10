ValuEngine Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.29. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $565,013. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 522,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

