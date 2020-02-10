VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2845 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46. VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

