VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,796 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 763,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 709,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,716 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

