Vango Mining (ASX:VAN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 287,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 437,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Vango Mining (ASX:VAN)

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia and Laos. Its flagship property is the Plutonic Dome gold project that consists of mineral titles covering an area of approximately 400 square kilometers in Western Australia. The company, through its 49% joint venture interest in Sino Australian Resources (Laos) Co Ltd, also engages in exploring bauxite resources in the Bolaven Plateau in southern Laos.

