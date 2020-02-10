Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.93–0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $286-292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.33 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.55 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.95. 273,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,465. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

