Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $54 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 316,975 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $54,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,771,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. 649,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,887. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

