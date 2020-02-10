Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $73.87 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $73,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 265,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,788. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $299.28 and a twelve month high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

