Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 18,865 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $36,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 12,264.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.61. 2,307,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.