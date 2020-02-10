Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 13,300 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,498. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

