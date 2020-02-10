VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0473

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $3,081.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00046217 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00062781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00079364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,070.99 or 1.00074820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000416 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,479,631 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

