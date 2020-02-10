Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 285.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6,602.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

