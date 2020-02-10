VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Position Lessened by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,080 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 3.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 2,392,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

