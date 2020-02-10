Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,913,657 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $179,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 305.8% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

