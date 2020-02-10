Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,204,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $170,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

