Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $142.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,553 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $142,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.32. 117,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

