Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $150.07 Million Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $150,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $11,036,341. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

PFPT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.16. 19,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,649. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

