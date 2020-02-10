Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $160.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $160,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

NYSE AJG traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.55. 10,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.