Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 260.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 385,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,221. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $244.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

