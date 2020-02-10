Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

PG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $126.04. The company had a trading volume of 106,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.