VIDY (VIDY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. VIDY has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.05706501 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00055756 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00128513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003754 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

