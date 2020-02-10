Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 4,619 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 42.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67.

