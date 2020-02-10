Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 64,009 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 190.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,009 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 826,564 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 722,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 104,220 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 268,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

