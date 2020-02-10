Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,417. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.