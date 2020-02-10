Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 198,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $103.56. 16,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,944. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

